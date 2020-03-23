Catherine Naumann Covey

Visitation for Catherine Lydia Naumann Covey, 90, of Seguin will be Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
She will be laid to rest at the Kempner Cemetery, next to her husband, Bill Covey. A celebration of her life will be held in Seguin at a future date.
Mrs. Covey died March 20, 2020, in Seguin. She was born on Sept. 25, 1929.
A kind, thoughtful, and loving woman, Catherine touched the lives of many people, both professionally and personally. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Catherine was truly everyone’s favorite friend and relative.
She was a descendant of a German immigrant family who settled in the Seguin area in 1848. She was the fifth of the seven children of Willie and Katie Naumann. She grew up on a farm outside of Seguin, attending Leisner School and eventually moving into town to go to Seguin High School, where she graduated in 1947.
Mrs. Covey loved to work and had a variety of jobs for over 64 years. She made friends easily as she was outgoing, positive, and kind, as well as being very astute with finances and bookkeeping. Over the course of her career, she worked for several banks and insurance companies.
After moving to Copperas Cove area in the 1980s, she worked for 15 years at the Kempner Water Company and then 11 years at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen. At age 80, she retired to attend to her ill brother. She said she missed the camaraderie of her friends and colleagues and always spoke of going back to work there.
Over these years, she had hobbies about which she was passionate. In the 1960s, she participated in competitive ballroom dancing. Her nieces loved to see the fancy dresses she wore to these competitions. Later she became an avid bowler and competed in a league for 20 years.
Catherine married Buford Maul in 1966. Not long after their marriage, Buford was killed in car accident. This left Catherine with three stepchildren to raise, two teenage girls and a young son. As always, she did this with great care, love, and patience.
In 1981, she married Bill Covey. She became stepmom to Bill’s adult children and then “Grandma Cathy” to their children, grandchildren, and a large extended family. They soon settled in the Copperas Cove area, where they bought land and built a house. Catherine loved living in the country, raising animals, gardening, cooking, and entertaining family and friends.
When Bill passed away in 2004, Catherine remained in their home, caring for the property, and still working in Killeen.
About five years later, her beloved brother Louis, who lived in Dallas, became quite ill, and she became his companion and caretaker until his death in 2016.
During this time, they lived in New Braunfels and San Antonio, and finally returned to live in their hometown of Seguin.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Georgia Lee Naumann, and three stepdaughters, Susan Covey Nickson (Tom), Sharon Covey Lanier, and Patty Maul Smithers (Michael); six grandchildren, Devin Shanahan (Aimee), Keith Shanahan (Amanda), Mark Lanier (Tracy), Becky Lanier, Brandon Lanier (Cynthia), and Misty Toomey (Darren); and 11 great-grandchildren, Gage, Jade, Aaron and Riley Shanahan, Monica, Joshua, and Jordan Lanier, Gabe and Sam Smithers, and Blu and Cash Toomey.
Catherine was an aunt to more than 18 nieces and nephews and more than 30 great-nieces and great-nephews. She was pre-deceased by her siblings, Viola Nagel, George Naumann, Herman Naumann, Jerome Naumann, Willoris Jones, and Louis Naumann.
