Services for Cathey Jewel Green, 62, of Killeen will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Gause.
Ms. Green died July 17, 2021, at a Killeen hospital.
She was born March 18, 1959, in Taylor.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
