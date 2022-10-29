A funeral Mass for Cathie A. Purvis, 80, of Buda, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. A committal service will be at held at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Purvis died Oct. 25, 2022, after a brief illness.
She was born on June 22, 1942, to Ruby Ford & Louise Crouch Manley in Owingsville, Kentucky.
Cathie was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated from Bath County High School with honors in 1960. On Nov. 11 of that same year, she married the love of her life Herbert Duey Purvis and went on to have two children. As an Army wife, she lived in Ohio, Colorado, North Carolina and Germany. In 1971 they moved to Texas and never left.
Cathie was an avid bowler. She held many offices in the Killeen Fort Hood USBC Association. She was the Secretary of the Board (1991 – 1998), President of the Board (1990 – 1991), 1st Life Member to Board of Directors (2000) and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2003. She was also an Eagle Award winner for the Killeen Fort Hood Women’s Bowling Association.
She worked as a civil servant for the U.S. Army at Fort Hood and received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service and the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service.
She was also a member of Austin Colony Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Mrs. Purvis is survived by her husband, Herbert Purvis of Buda; brother and sister, Ruby Ford Manly Jr. and Ruth Ann Hogge, both of Owingsville, Ky.; daughter Kim O’Neal of Buda; son Patrick Purvis and daughter-in-law Tina Purvis of Temple; her grandchildren, Jonathan Scott Ontiveroz of San Antonio, Christina Lynn Arnold of Temple, Patrick Kelly Purvis and his wife Beth of Waco, Terence Tol of Temple, Thomas Kyle Ontiveroz and wife Mary of Buda, Britny Michele Tol and husband Austin of Temple, Haley Dawn Butler of Belton, and Heather Michelle Cortese and husband Anthony of Little River-Academy; and nine great-grandchildren: Tyson Magana, Colby Rice, Kaleb Purvis, Elise Ontiveroz, Ariana Tol, Collins Cortese, Hagen Woolbright, Seguin Tol and Maverick Cortese.
A visitation and rosary will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at their website www.stjude.org in Cathie’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.