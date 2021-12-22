Celebration of Life for Ines Diana Schmidt-Hatt of Killeen
She passed away at Darnall Army Hospial on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Ines was born November 2nd, 1927, in Olivia, Danzip (Frei Stadt) to Arno and Anneliesa Schmidt. She often talked about her journey not forgotten. She and her mother amidst war torn Germany fled to her fathers homeland Vienna, Austria. She met and married Blee Hatt on August 3rd, 1954 at the Mirabell Schloss in Salzburg, Austria.
She came to the United Stated in 1955 and the military like took the family to several army bases. In 1961 she proudly received her citizenship. In 1967 they came to Ft. Hood, Texas and made it their home. She loved going to her favorite hair salon Elaina’s, spending time with other European friends and enjoying her family.
She is survived by her spouse of 67 years. 6 children Diana Bierfisher of South Carolina (Diana, Bobbie Jo), Annette (Michael) Maillard of Gig Harbor, Washington (Melissa, Amy). David (Cynthia) Hatt of Chandler, TX, (Jordan, Jacob). Bradley (Cheryl) Hatt of Clallam, Washington (Brandon, Carrie, Bryce), Tine (Charles) Durcan of Kempner, TX (Kristina, Kristopher, Thomas). Lionel (Christina) Hatt of Killeen, TX (Samantha).
Also 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and her precious dog Lilly.
Visitation is scheduled for December 26, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home on Ft. Hood St. in Killeen. Services will be Monday, December 27, 2021. Starting at 1:00 p.m. Followed by interment to the Veteran’s Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be left at Crawford Bowers website.
