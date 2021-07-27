Funeral service for Celia Galindo-Garza, 67, of Grand Prairie, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel. Masks are required.
Ms. Garza died July 22, 2021.
She was born Sept. 26, 1953, in San Saba, to the late Marcos Lopez Garza and Librada Galindo Garza. She was raised in Killeen.
Celia worked for Head Start for 24 years and had a teacher’s degree.
Celia leaves behind many joyful memories and tons of laughter and will be greatly missed.
She was the third of seven children, and was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Angelena Monjaraz; her granddaughter, Crystal Monjaraz; and her brother, Charlie Garza.
Survivors include her son, Arturo Solis Jr.; her daughter, Josefa Solis; daughter-in-law, Angelica Solis; seven grandkids; three great-grandkids: four brothers and one sister.
Survivors love their “Mama,” “Momo,” “Sister,” “Suegra,” and “Tia.”
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
