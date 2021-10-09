A service for Cesar Vazquez, 40, of Killeen, will be held via Zoom in the near future.
Mr. Vazquez died Oct. 5, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
He was born Dec. 22, 1980, in Cuernavaca, Morelos in Mexico to parents Heriberto Vazquez Obispo and Maria Flores Montalban.
Cesar married the love of his life, Yesenia Vazquez, on April 28, 2012.
He was a devoted husband and later became a wonderful father to his two children.
Cesar loved helping others through the ministry work and enjoyed being near the water and fishing with his family at the lake, because he was a lover of nature.
He started his own business, Vazquez Construction, where he worked with all kinds of carpentry work, yard work and roofing repairs.
In 2009, Cesar was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness and furthermore devoted to his faith and ministry work up until his last day of health. His family and faith were most important to him and he had faith in the Paradise promised in the Bible. (Revelation 21: 3 & 4).
He is preceded in death by his father, Heriberto Vazquez Obispo, and his two unborn children.
Survivors include his wife, Yesenia Vazquez of Killeen, son Samuel Vazquez and daughter Leslye-Ruth Vazquez of Killeen, and his mother, Maria Flores of Mexico.
He also leaves behind his siblings Filiberto, Teresa, Graciela, David, Maria de Jesus, Roberto, and Mariana.
Cesar will be deeply missed by his countless friends worldwide, his many nieces and nephews and extended spiritual family who anxiously await to be reunited with him.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
