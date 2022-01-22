Funeral Services for Chae Sil Swann, 85, of Harker Heights, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Woori United Methodist Church, 4710 E. Rancier Ave, Killeen, with a private burial to follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the services.
She died on Jan. 7, 2022, in Temple. She was born Oct. 22, 1936 in Chunpuk, Korea.
