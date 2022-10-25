Charlene Ann Sheppard

Charlene Ann Sheppard

A private funeral service for Charlene Ann Sheppard, 74, of Killeen will be held at a later date with family in Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Sheppard died Oct. 16, 2022, in her home. She was born in Kane, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Mt. Jewett, Pennsylvania.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.