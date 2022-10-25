A private funeral service for Charlene Ann Sheppard, 74, of Killeen will be held at a later date with family in Pennsylvania.
A private funeral service for Charlene Ann Sheppard, 74, of Killeen will be held at a later date with family in Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Sheppard died Oct. 16, 2022, in her home. She was born in Kane, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Mt. Jewett, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from Kane Area High School in 1966. She attended Edinboro College, graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
She married Charles Russell Sheppard (Russ) on May 29, 1971, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mt. Jewett, Pennsylvania. She taught 2nd, 3rd and 5th grades for the Kane Area School District in Pennsylvania. She retired from teaching in Pennsylvania in 1998 before moving to Killeen.
She continued her teaching career with Killeen Independent School District for another 15 years. She touched the lives of over 3,000 students during her 44 years of teaching.
Charlene’s hobbies included reading, quilting, and sewing. She owned a ceramic shop in Pennsylvania for 20 years and enjoyed all types of crafting.
Charlene and Russ both loved to travel and visited 49 out of 50 states (somehow missing Rhode Island), Canada, Mexico, and cruising to Alaska, several Caribbean Islands, and islands off the coast of South America.
She enjoyed watching football and especially loved attending minor and major league baseball games.Charlene was a life-long learner and continued her education throughout her life.
Charlene and Russell renewed their wedding vows on their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Charlene was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys J. Willman; father, E. Terry Carl; and sister Rayetta J. Bonini.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles Russell (Russ) Sheppard; daughter Chara Lynne Sheppard (Mandy Demoines), Killeen; daughter Rustene Rae Pagel (J.P. Pagel), Hurley, Wis.; granddaughter Bailey Noelle Bosques (Reinaldo Bosques), Killeen; and several nieces and nephews.
Charlene was a lover of all animals, and the family requests in lieu of flowers her wish would be to donate to a local animal shelter.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
