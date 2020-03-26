Charles Alcorn

A memorial service for Charles Frank Alcorn will be held at a later date.
Mr. Alcorn died March 21, 2020.
He was born Jan. 4, 1948, in San Saba to the late Frank A. and Ella Pearl Sutton Alcorn.
He enjoyed a childhood of simple pleasures - hunting, fishing, and getting into a little bit of mischief along the way.
Early on in his life, he met his one and only true love, Gloria, and when he was called to serve the Army in the Vietnam War, he married her as quickly as he could.
While in Vietnam, he achieved the rank of sergeant and earned the Bronze Star. Shortly after, Charles was an employee of the city of Copperas Cove for many years and went on to be employed by the Inland Services in Fort Hood.
If you had the pleasure of knowing Charles, you knew he was an avid gardener, bird watcher, and weed puller. He loved being outside, making things grow, giving to others, and loving on his family and those around him.
You never left the house without taking something with you. He loved his family and spoiling his grandchildren more than anything. He will be missed by all that were given the gift of knowing him.
Charles was a dedicated follower of Christ and was an active member of Southern Hills Baptist Church. He also volunteered for many years at the Copperas Cove homeless shelter and was recognized by the community for his faithful service.
Survivors include his wife (his “Honey”) Gloria Alcorn; children, Tracie Simental, Charles Calvin Alcorn, Michael Alcorn; grandchildren, Alexis Simental, Kaleigh Simental, Ziva Alcorn; and sister, Betty Sue Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Alcorn and Bobby Alcorn.
The services will be at a later date to allow all those who would like to come together to celebrate his life, and his amazing gift of life everlasting with the Heavenly Father.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.