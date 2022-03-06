Memorial services for Charles “Bud” W. Schneck Jr., age 86, of Copperas Cove, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Schneck died Feb. 28, 2022.
He was born Jan. 24, 1936 in Pinegrove, Penn., to Charles W. and Pauline (Fidler) Schneck.
Charles joined the U.S. Army on Aug. 17, 1959, serving as an enlisted soldier and working his way to Chief Warrant Officer 4. He held numerous ordinance positions at various locations in the U.S., Germany and Vietnam.
On Sept. 3, 1962, Bud married his loving wife, Elfriede. They were married for 54 years in which they raised their two children, Claudia and Frank.
After 32 years of service, Charles retired to Copperas Cove where he enjoyed camping and fishing with his dog, Weasel, grilling on Saturdays with his family, fixing and building things, and spending time in the front yard socializing with his wonderful neighbors. Charles loved to travel, especially to visit his only grandson, who was his pride and joy.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Elfriede (Neun) Schneck; his brother, Claude Schneck; sister, Dolores Zerbe; and his parents.
Bud is survived by his son, Frank Schneck (Andrea) of Prince George, Va.; his daughter, Claudia Wintersdorf (Hans) of Copperas Cove; his grandson, Matthew Schneck; his brother, Lloyd Schneck of Myerstown, Penn.; and his sisters, Paulette Krick of Wernersville, Penn., and Ruth Moyer of Rehersburg, Penn.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Schneck family.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.