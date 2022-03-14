Funeral services for Charles Caldwell Culver, 88, of Killeen will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Killeen City Cemetery with the Rev. Jay Thomas officiating.
Mr. Culver died March 11, 2022, in Copperas Cove. He was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Houston.
Harper-Talasek Funeral home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
