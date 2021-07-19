Charles Clayton

Funeral services for Charles Eugene Clayton, 82, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Clayton died July 12, 2021. He was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Indio, Calif.
Charles grew up in Wasco, Calif., and graduated from Wasco High School in 1957. Charles met the love of his life, Edith, and they were married on Feb. 9, 1965, in Germany.
Some of his hobbies were hunting, fishing and casinos. His great love was his two boys and he loved telling anyone who would listen on how proud he was of his boys. Charles served our country proudly for 23 years as a non-commissioned Officer in the United States Army. He loved being a soldier and served in combat in Vietnam. His decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal along with many other service awards. He was proud to be a “soldier’s soldier,” and he lived every day of his life gratified for the time he dedicated to the military. After his retirement, he continued to serve his country as a civilian working in the Test Command for 20 years.
Mr. Clayton was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Clayton; grandson, Roy Clayton Jr.; parents, Cynthia and Jesse Barker; brothers, RC Clayton and Billy John Clayton; and sister, Darlene Mercado.
He is survived by his sons, Charles F. Clayton (Tammy Clayton), Roy Clayton (Melinda Clayton); granddaughters Christina Wong (Carlos Wong), Madison Clayton, Morgan Clayton, Brittney Allen; grandson, Joshua Geagley; great-grandson, Anthony Ocasio; and great-granddaughter, Liliana Ocasio.
