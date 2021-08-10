Charles Cook

Memorial services for Charles (Chuck) Franklin Cook, 55, of Kempner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Cook died July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Nov. 28, 1965, to Paul and Olive Katherine Cook.
He graduated from Copperas Cove High School and attended Central Texas College for welding classes.
He held numerous jobs throughout his life, with the longest and most rewarding being as a store clerk for more than 20 years at Christensen’s Store in Kempner. His outgoing and caring demeanor made him a local fixture at the store. He enjoyed firearms, welding and motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Kathy Cook.
Survivors include his brother, Steve Cook, of Lampasas; his niece, Alette Cook; and nephews, Scooter and Duncan Cook.
Chuck had an unwavering support for veterans, so in lieu of flowers, a donation in his honor can be made to the Wounded Warrior Program.
