Services for Charles David Frye, 79, of Killeen, will be at noon Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A graveside service will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Frye died at Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
He was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
Mr. Frye served in the United States Army as a Telecommunicator back in the ’60s. He also pursued his career in real estate for 40 years.
Mr. Frye’s most fruitful gifts were displayed in playing the organ and piano for St. Joseph Catholic Church, Homecoming Church in Killeen, as well as many parties, weddings and other celebrations.
His hobbies included playing golf, playing pinochle, fishing and bowling. But, the thing he enjoyed most was spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Blanca Frye; children, Carmen, Jennifer, Michele and son-in-law Cody Dykes; grandchildren, Ivy, Joy, Eli, Levi, Mya and Nia.
A viewing will be 10 to 11:55 a.m. on Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Condolences can be made at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com.
