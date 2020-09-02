Charles Dodson

A celebration of life for Charles “Sonny” Dodson, 82, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial with military honors will follow at Killeen Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Dodson died Aug. 31, 2020.
He was born Oct. 7, 1937, to Pervy and Vivian Dodson.
Charlie was born in Pennsylvania and raised in New Jersey.
When he turned 19, he began service for his country, first in the Marines and then in the Army for a combined service of 25 years.
Charles, “grandpa” was married to Isadora “Dora” Dodson in 1961.
Charlie and Dora made their home in Killeen after his retirement from the Army where Charlie worked on base at Fort Hood, as a civil service director of logistics for another 25 years.
During his time in Killeen, Charlie was usually found coaching sporting events for his children and grandchildren at the Boys and Girls Club.
If he wasn’t coaching, Sonny loved to fish, hunt, garden in his backyard and spend time with his family and dogs.
Sonny also found a new hobby late in life finding joy in online computer games.
During Charlie and Dora’s retirement they spent many of their “golden years” traveling the U.S. visiting friends and seeing the historical sites.
Charlie was a selfless, God fearing man who could be viewed as stubborn but only because he loved his wife and family so much.
He always did his best to never miss a sporting or special event for his family and always made it his mission to make everyone feel special.
He was an active member of St. Andrew’s Methodist Church, where he was found every Sunday singing praises to the Lord. His family knows he is singing loud with the angels above.
Survivors include his best friend and wife; three children, Teresa Head (Randy), Pam Marroquin (Tony), and Ronnie Dodson (Christina); grandchildren, Benjamin, Tabatha, Anthony, Courtney, Gabrielle and Ashlynn; and seven great-grandchildren, Brooklynne, Addyson, Dawson, Emmersyn, Randi, Ferrison and Hadlea Ann.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
