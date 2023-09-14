Charles Edward Hewitt

1. Yes. If the city renders services needed to build, full compensation should be given.

2. Yes. The city shouldn’t have to absorb a loss on fees; it ultimately falls on the taxpayers.

3. No. Developers should pay fees no higher than surrounding cities charge. Eat the difference.

4. No. The city should expect to subsidize developers to keep home prices as low as possible.

5. Unsure. Killeen should expect full compensation, but high fees could hurt growth.

