Funeral services for Charles Edward Murphree, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Eastside Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at noon at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Murphree died Jan. 10, 2023, after spending 92 years with friends, family, and loved ones.
He was born in Milliken, Colorado, to the late Aaron Murphree and Sarah Jackson Murphree.
Charles grew up in San Antonio, where he graduated high school. He entered the military in 1949, where he served two tours to Germany and one tour to Vietnam. After 25 years of service, he retired in 1974.
Charles married the love of his life, Linda Lou Statzer, on April 6, 1958, in San Antonio. Together they raised five daughters.
Charles was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School. He enjoyed the men’s breakfast and fellowship.
The family of Charles E. Murphree would like to thank the staff at Stoney Brook and the hospice staff of Heart of Texas.
Mr. Murphree is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William and Richard Murphree.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Linda Lou Murphree; daughters, Dorrie Elmore and husband Willie, Julie Reyes, Barbara Strickland with Harvey Payne, Sherri Reynolds and husband Clyde, and Stacie Carter and husband Jamie; sister, Esther Murphree; brothers, Harold and Raymond Murphree; and 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.
Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
