An interment service with military honors for retired Sgt. 1st Class Charles J. Duren, 94, will take place at 11 a.m. today at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen.
Mr. Duren died at home on Jan. 26, 2021. He was born in 1926 in New Rochelle, N.Y., to Virgil and Gertrude Duren.
Charlie served his country with honors in combat in three major wars and retired after 26 years as sergeant first class. He served with distinction in numerous civic volunteer activities. He was a 32-degree Mason as well as chaplain at VFW Post 8577.
In addition to his parents, he also had two sisters who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his adored wife, Elisabeth; his son Christian, his daughter Debra; and daughter-in-law Denise; his granddaughters, Olivia and Danika and their spouses; and three great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to especially thank their dear friend Hazel McBride, Nurse Jennifer Estrada, and Texas Heart Hospice for their wonderful and loving care.
Donations in remembrance can be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Dallas.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
