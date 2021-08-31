An interment service for Charles James Mardis Sr., 82, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen for all who can attend.
Mr. Mardis died unexpectedly on May 27, 2021.
He was born April 23, 1939, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1957 beginning his career of 22 years of distinguished military service.
Charles was a veteran of the Vietnam War and earned several medals, including the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Expert Infantryman Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star medal w/v Device, Army Commendation Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Silver, 1 loop, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Army Occupation Medal (Berlin), Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Citation.
After retirement, Charles dedicated his time volunteering to support future and new heart transplant candidates and their families through the process of a new life.
Anyone who knew Charles knew that smile and his kind, loving, caring, and warm heart. He had an immense passion for The Gift of Life through Organ Donation and was always a source of positivity. His family and friends will miss him more than words can say.
Contributions in memory of Charles can be made to Southwest Transplant Alliance at STAINFO@Organ.org.
His loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened. All live on borrowed time and Charles was no exception. He celebrated a heart transplant, which gave him 24 more wonderful years with this beautiful wife, Dorothy R. Mardis. Charles and Dorothy were married for 62 years and had four children. Charles J. Mardis, Jr. and spouse, Christine of Harker Heights, TX, Tony Mardis and spouse, Paul of Copperas Cove, Jacqueline Mardis of Copperas Cove, and Michael Mardis and Robin of Wheatridge, Colorado, and grandson, David Mardis, and Ally of Newton, Iowa.
Sneed Funeral Chapel of Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
