Charles Kattner

Funeral services for Charles E. Kattner, 31, of Copperas Cove, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas with Rodney Andrews officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
Mr. Kattner died Aug. 20, 2021, at AdventHealth Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas.
He was born Sept. 15, 1989, in Temple to Richard W. Kattner and Jannetta Arms Kattner.
Charles was a member of the First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
Charles was the chef at Lil’ Tex Restaurant in Copperas Cove.
He had attended the Killeen Fire Academy and was a certified fire fighter. He had also earned his EMT certification.
He loved his 1992 Ford F150 that he inherited from his grandfather.
Charles enjoyed outdoor activities, including fishing, hunting and golf. He loved his pet chinchilla, Bubbles.
He loved his family dearly. He was a kind man and was always there and willing when someone needed help.
Charles is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; four uncles, Micky, Bobby, Marvin, and Charles Arms; and one aunt, Nelda Foshin.
Survivors include his parents, Richard and Jannetta Kattner of Lampasas; one brother, Rocky Wolfe of Lampasas; and one sister, Anna Busch of Gatesville. He had one niece, Roxy Wolfe and one nephew, Logan Busch. Numerous loving aunts and uncles also survive Charles.
A visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association.
