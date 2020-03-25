Charles Kowaleski

Funeral services will be private for Charles “Chuck” Thomas Kowaleski of Salado.
Mr. Kowaleski died of brain cancer on March 23, 2020, at his home in Salado.
He was born Oct. 3, 1955, to Casey and Donna Kowaleski in Rantoul, Ill.
Chuck graduated from Killeen High School in 1973. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife and fisheries sciences from Texas A&M in 1977. In 1979, Chuck received a Master of Science degree from Sul Ross University.
Chuck was a Peace Corps volunteer in Liberia in west Africa from 1980 to 1982. After earning a teaching degree, Chuck taught high school biology at Killeen High School from 1985 to 1990.
Chuck started his career in 1990 as a TPWD coastal fisheries technician in Seabrook. He then transferred over as one of two newly created urban fish and wildlife biologists in the Houston area in 1993.
Chuck later took a job at Austin HQ in 1999 to manage Project WILD teacher trainings. He created and produced the first electronic learning versions of Project WILD and Proyecto WILD for the U.S. and was awarded a certificate at the national Project WILD meeting in Jackson, Wyo., in 2001. Later that year, Chuck became the TPWD farm bill coordinator working directly with NRCS in Temple. He had worked in this position for the last 18 years.
During his career, Chuck served in a number of important roles dealing with conservation issues at a national level. These include AFWA’s national EQIP farm bill chair, as well as a working member of numerous other committees involved with the farm bill.
Chuck was also a National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative working committee member for the last six years and in NBCI’s general committee for most of the last 18 years.
Chuck also received many accolades for his hard work and dedication to conservation, including the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ Wildlife Biologist of the Year award in 2014 and the Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Conservation Science Award in 2017. Chuck retired Aug. 31, 2019.
He is preceded in death by both parents.
Survivors include his wife, Karen (Raub); sister Barbara (Payne); and brother David Kowaleski, along with nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being made by Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
