Services for Charles Lycurgus Hopkins, 92, of Clarksville will be at 2:30 p.m. today at Highland Cemetery in Deport with Chaplain Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Deport.
Mr. Hopkins died June 12, 2021.
He was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Trenton, Missouri, to Roy and Mildred (Burch) Hopkins.
He received his education in the public school system of Kansas City, Kansas. In 1946, he joined the U. S. Army and served his country for three years.
He married the love of his life, Martha Ann Dixon, on May 4, 1949, while being stationed at Fort Hood. They moved to Kansas City, Kansas, for a short time before returning to Martha’s hometown of Killeen. This is where they raised their three daughters.
Mr. Hopkins retired from the United States Postal Service in Killeen with 40 years of service. After retirement, he and Martha moved to Clarksville, Texas. Residing on the Clarksville Country Club Lake, he served as president of the club for several years.
He had a passion for his family and The Scottish Rite. He was a Master Mason in Killeen, joining on June 17, 1954. Later he joined the Karem Shrine of Waco on March 30, 1972. He served the Freemasonry for 67 years. He was known for his ability to fix anything from antique clocks to cars. Frequently he was called on by his neighbors to use his expert skill. He enjoyed fishing and golfing alongside his sons-in-law.
Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mildred Hopkins; stepfather, Melvin Clark; in-laws, Leonard Dixon, George and Dola Morgan, Dixon Normand and Joe Al Singleton; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Bill Stewart, son-in-law; and daughter, Nancy Ann Oates.
Survivors include wife, Martha Ann Dixon Hopkins; daughters, Peggy and husband Jerry Scarbrough of Killeen and Bonnie Singleton of Clarksville; Granddaughters, Teresa Hernandez of Burnet, Holly and husband Kenny Arnold of Killeen, Susan and husband Tracey Jones of Paris and Kristye Oates Armstrong of Paris; Grandsons, David and Pamela Singleton of Fort Worth, Charley Oates of Lampasas, along with 13 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces and special friends, Mickey Tinney and Gerald Oates among many others.
Visitation for friends will be 1 to 2 p.m. today at Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris.
Offer condolences at www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.