Funeral services for retired U.S. Army Sgt. Charles M. Simpson Sr., 83, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. today, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with Dr. Shaun T. Moton officiating.
Mr. Simpson died Aug. 5, 2021 in Killeen.
He was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Newport News, Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
