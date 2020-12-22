Charles Mooney

Funeral services for retired Col. Charles “Charlie” Wallace Mooney Jr., 91, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home with burial to follow at noon at Killeen Memorial Park in Killeen.
Mr. Mooney died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Charles was born on March 27, 1929, to Charles Wallace Mooney Sr. and Alfiel Clark Mooney in Montgomery, Ala. He graduated from Bradford County High School in Starke, Fla., in 1947. He then attended Clemson University in Charleston, S.C., on a football scholarship and graduated in 1951. Charles’ post-graduate work was at Claremont Graduate school in Claremont, Calif., graduating in 1979 with a master’s in education. During his college years he met and married Connie Moss Mooney and, after her passing, he was blessed with his second wife, Cynthia Mooney, and they married in 1992.
In 1951, Charles was commissioned at Clemson University. His service to the Army included tours in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Charles received the rank of colonel in 1972. His awards include Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; National Defense Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; United Nations Service Medal; Bronze Star Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Cluster and “V” Device; Distinguished Flying Cross; Army Commendation Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Air Medal with numerals 22; Meritorious Service Medal; Korean Service Medal; Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation; Master Army Aviator Badge; Department of the Army General Staff Identification Badge; Korean Chungmu Distinguished Military Service Medal; Legion of Merit with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster.
His military nickname was “Daddy Gator.”
After retiring from the Army, he began a 20-year teaching career. He retired from KISD in 1990. After retiring from teaching, he enjoyed golfing and fishing, enjoying the view from his hill and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Mooney was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alfiel Mooney; and his first wife, Constance Mooney.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Cynthia Mooney; his sons, Charles “Chuck” Mooney III (Kris) of Katy, Glen Mooney (Susan) of Harker Heights; daughters, Deborah Kay Maher (Dan) of Valley Mills; Teresa Aegerter (Garth) of Georgetown; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and two beloved pets, Toby, and Katie.
The family would like to thank TexMed Home Health, Kindred Hospice, Visiting Angels and their staffs for their kindness and professionalism in caring for Col. Mooney.
