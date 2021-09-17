Funeral services for retired 1st Sgt. Charles Oliver Downard, Jr., 79, of Copperas Cove will be held at noon Tuesday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Downard died on Sept. 11, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Copperas Cove. Chuck was born on Nov. 13, 1941, to Charles Sr. and Betty Moore Downard in Newport, Ky.
He graduated from Newport High School and joined the United States Army in 1958. Chuck served his country for 25 years retiring as a first sergeant. He enjoyed his time with the Army, traveling and making friends wherever he was serving.
Chuck married Cora Marie Simpson, a childhood friend, on July 27, 1970, when he returned from Vietnam. The Army brought them to Central Texas and they settled in Copperas Cove in 1972, where he served another 11 years.
After his retirement from the Army, Chuck worked another 18 years for the City of Copperas Cove in the Water Department.
Chuck had a heart for service, which led him to serve in the Masonic Lodge, where he was the past Master of Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge in Copperas Cove. Also, he was a 32nd Degree KCCH member of the Waco Scottish Rite Bodies. Chuck was also a member of the Karem Shrine of Waco and Cove Oasis Shrine Club, a member of the VFW Post #8577 of Copperas Cove and a life member of the DAV.
He was also a former member of Clear Creek Baptist and a member of First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove, where he served in many capacities.
Chuck also served on the City Council in Copperas Cove.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, April Renne Lones, and a grandson, Drew Allen Downard.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cora Downard; sons, Gary Simpson, Kevin Glahn and wife, Tonia; daughters, Angela Kuntz and husband, Todd, Rhonda Ippolito and husband, Frank, Tonia Miller and husband, Roger; sisters, Jane Tomlin and Bonnie Nutley; 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 199300, Dallas, TX 75219-9642.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.
Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
