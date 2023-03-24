Funeral services for Charles Philip Holley, 81, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Viss Family Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Holley died March 17, 2023, with his loving wife, Anne, by his side.
He was born July 24, 1941, in Newport, Rhode Island, to Cornelius and Dominga Ferreira Holley.
Charles left this world too soon.
He grew up and attended school in Newport Rhode Island, and El Paso. Charles joined the United States Army in 1968. He served 24 years, two tours to Vietnam, and retired as a sergeant major E-9 in 1982.
Mr. Holley is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Anne Holley; three daughters; and loving grandchildren.
