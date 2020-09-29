Graveside services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Charles Lewellyn Primous, 79, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Primous died Sept. 16, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born May 13, 1941, in Corsicana.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in the name of Charles Primous, Sr. to: Jackson Ex-Student Association (JESA), PO BOX 1175 Corsicana, TX 75151-1175.
Offer condolences www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
