Services for Dr. Charles R. Sturtevant, OD, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Services for Dr. Charles R. Sturtevant, OD, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery.
Charles “Doc” or “Chuck” Sturtevant was born May 10, 1947, to Robert and Wilma Wright Sturtevant.
In his younger years, he grew up in San Antonio. They then moved to Amarillo, where he played football and loved to wrestle. He graduated Tascosa High School, then moved to Canyon, where he received his Bachelor of Science on May 19, 1969, from West Texas State University.
He then moved to Houston, where on May 12, 1973, he received his Doctor of Optometry from the University of Houston. He practiced optometry for almost 50 years and loved his patients.
Doc is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wilma Sturtevant, and his brother Robert (Bob) A. Sturtevant.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Sturtevant; his son, Charlie Sturtevant; his daughter, Dusty Ham and husband, Lonnie Ham; and granddaughter Keeley Ham.
Doc was a greatly loved and will be missed by all.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.