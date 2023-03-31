Graveside services for Charles T. Bunnell, 80, of Kempner, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the China Creek Cemetery in San Saba.
Mr. Bunnell died March 31, 2023, in a Waco hospital.
He was born Sept. 24, 1942, in Gatesville, to Oscar C. Bunnell and Ruby Mae Chambers Bunnell.
Charles attended Killeen schools until his graduation from Killeen High School with the Class of 1961. After graduation, Charles had a very brief time of service in the National Guard.
He married the love of his life, Tana Rainbolt, on Sept. 13, 1968, in Killeen.
Charles was the owner and operator of Bunnell Metal Buildings serving the greater Killeen, Copperas Cove and Kempner area. He also enjoyed farming and ranching up until the time of his passing. Charles was an active supporter of the Killeen Rodeo and for many years the Killeen Livestock Show.
Mr. Bunnell was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Charlotte Morgan; and his beloved daughter, Malea Bunnell Hartley.
He is survived by his wife, Tana Bunnell, of Kempner; a grandson, Bandy Hartley, of Gatesville; two granddaughters, Charlie Bunnell and Frankie Miller, both of Gatesville; and a great-grandson, Aaron Holt, of Gatesville; and a host of extended family members and friends.
A visitation with the family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
In place of usual remembrances the family requests memorial contributions be made to the China Creek Cemetery Association, 2502 Westview Circle, San Saba, Texas 76877.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordbowerskilleen.com.
