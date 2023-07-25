Services for Charlotte M. Rickett Wilmer Goeke, 82, of Temple, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church of Temple with Rev. Russell T. Campbell officiating. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Alleghany Memorial Park in Covington, Virginia.
Mrs. Wilmer Goeke died July 23, 2023, at Baylor Scott and White hospital in Temple.
She was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Covington, Virginia, to the late Leonard C. Rickett, Sr. and Viola Mae Arrington Rickett.
Charlotte married Paul Berkley Wilmer Sr., on Jan. 14, 1958. He preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 2002. They had a daughter, Teresa, and a son, Paul.
She was an active member of the women’s business community in Killeen and was President of the American Business Women’s Association. She was also a bookkeeper and office manager of several local businesses. She worked at Bryan Coca Cola Bottling Company in Bryan for 17 years.
Charlotte was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Temple for many years, where she served on many committees and in the choir.
Charlotte married Leroy Goeke on Dec. 11, 2005, and they had a wonderful 17 years together.
Mrs. Wilmer Goeke was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Viola; by her husband, Paul; and by her siblings, June, Ed and Nancy.
She is survived by her husband, Leroy Goeke of Temple; her daughter, Teresa Herrera of Bryan and her husband, Johnny; her son, Paul B. Wilmer Jr. of Round Rock and his wife, Leslie; grandson, James Everett II of Bryan; granddaughter, Mallory den Harder and husband, Gideon, and their daughters, Ruth and Lydia, of Round Rock; grandson, Travis Wilmer and wife, Tiffany, and their children, Elaina, Isaiah, and AJ of Otsego, Minn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave., Temple, Texas, 76504 or to a charity of choice.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. A second visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Arritt Funeral Home in Covington, Virginia.
