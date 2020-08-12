A funeral service for Charmaine M. Strickland, 49, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Strickland died Aug. 4, 2020, in New Braunfels.
She was born Aug. 15, 1970, in Chicago, Illinois.
A viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
