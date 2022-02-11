Services for Cherry Anita Bennett will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Pershing Park Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Bennett died Jan. 25, 2022, in Harker Heights.
She was born Feb. 14, 1971, in Athens, Georgia.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
