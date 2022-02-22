Funeral services for Cheryl Ann Searcy Kielman will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Kielman died Feb. 19, 2022.
She was born Jan. 2, 1949.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
