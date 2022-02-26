Cheryl Kielman

Funeral services for Cheryl Ann Searcy Kielman will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Kielman Feb. 19, 2022.
She was born on January 2, 1949, in Gatesville to Dot Redding and Dorothy (Hemphill) Searcy.
Cheryl attended schools in Killeen, Gatesville and Copperas Cove, graduating from Copperas Cove High School in 1967. She also attended Central Texas College.
She married her high school sweetheart, Rex Kielman, on June 30, 1967, and they raised their family in Copperas Cove. She worked for civil service for 34 years at the Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works (DPW). After retirement, she worked part time for test support contractors at the Operational Test Command at Fort Hood.
She was a loving and generous matriarch to her family and cherished having family gathered around. She also enjoyed monthly luncheons with her retired friends and her cousins. Sewing, crocheting, reading and gardening were hobbies that brought her pleasure. Through the years, she made many things for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Rex Kielman; children, Lori Salazar and husband Joaquin, Candice Kielman-DeSantis, Christopher (Bud) Kielman and wife Amy, Roxann Kielman Ivey; and seven precious grandchildren, Kennedy Salazar, Kyleigh Kielman-Jeffries, Dominic DeSantis, Lane Ivey, Trent Ivey, Tyler Pearson and wife Lindsey, and Wade Kielman. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Searcy; and sisters, Mary Myers, Donna Garibay, Sandra Searcy, Jacquelyn Groat and her husband Steve, Carolyn Hunter and her husband Kelley, Kelli Yarbrough and her husband Terry; and many nephews and nieces.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Copperas Cove, TX or McLane’s Children’s Hospital, Temple, TX.
A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
