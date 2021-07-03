Cheryl Wisniewski-Smith

Memorial services for Cheryl “Sherry” M. Wisniewski-Smith, 72, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Ms. Wisniewski-Smith died June 5, 2021,
Cheryl was born on March 31, 1949, in Port Huron, Michigan, to Ferdinand and Bernice (Buch) Putze.
She graduated from Marysville High School in Marysville, Michigan, in 1967. She enjoyed collecting cow figurines and watching her children play sports and play in the Copperas Cove High School Band. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and perform ballet. Some of her favorite hobbies included playing cards with family and friends as well as sitting around a campfire.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Dennis, and her four sons, Frank (Jenifer), Joshua (Ambreen), Justin (Jessica), and Jessie (Casha) and by her brother Denny (Carol) and sister Debra (Bill) McDonald. Cheryl will also be dearly remembered by her 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be given to the American Heart Association or the Cow Foundation.
