Private family services for Chong “Su” Hui Thigpen, age 66, of Fort Hood will be at a later date.
Mrs. Thigpen died on Nov. 12, 2021, in her home. She was born in South Korea on Nov. 23, 1954, to So Bok Ha and Um Jon Kim. Su married Thurman Thigpen in Seoul, South Korea, on March 22, 1991.
After moving to the United States with her new husband, Su and Thurman built a loving home and a life together. Su loved her family, especially her grandkids. She loved to spoil them at every opportunity.
She was a member of Skyline Baptist Church in Killeen and would attend when she was able.
She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Thurman Thigpen of Fort Hood; stepson Ryan Thigpen of Fort Hood, stepdaughter Heather Still of Austin; and one sister, Mekyun Ha. Su is also survived her grandchildren, Kayla Clemens, Kaytlan, Shane and Lance still, as well as her great-grandchildren, Marley, Greyson, Kamrynn, Karter and Roman.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
