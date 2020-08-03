Funeral services for Christa M. Ferrell, 77, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Committal Service will follow at 11 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery,
Ms. Ferrell died July 30, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Jan. 26, 1943, in Breisgau, Baden-Wurtemberg, Germany,
She was an extremely strong, loving, and independent woman who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed working outside in her yard, meeting new people and helping others. In recent years, she had the opportunity to travel with the Killeen Senior Group to places everyone dreams of visiting. She also enjoyed spending time with the “Imbiss Group” ladies and the Liederkranz. She touched the hearts and lives of so many, and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 44 years, Franklin Ferrell.
Survivors include her children, James Ferrell (Leslie) of Temple, Jennifer Cressione (Kreig) of New Braunfels, her grandchildren, Patrick Ferrell (Danica) of Austin and Christa Deason of Denton, her sister-in-law, Eula Mae of Grand Ridge, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews, Romy, her childhood friend from her hometown, Susie of Killeen, Anneliese of Eustis, Florida, and Erna of Killeen,
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.