Committal service for Christa Stadler O’Malia, 80, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Garden of Memories in Killeen.
Ms. O’Malia died on Feb. 22, 2022.
She was born Dec. 2, 1941.
Christa O’Malia was born and raised in Bavaria, Germany. She came to the United States at an early age. She lived in different places throughout the United States before settling in Killeen in 1978. She worked as a hair dresser when she first arrived in Killeen. She worked in the Bell County Sheriff’s Office until she retired in 2003. She was an active member of the German Club (Liederkranz) for years, while also valuing the friendship of the ladies of the group.
Survivors include nephews and nieces in Augusta, Maine. She has many friends all over and especially in Bell County.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the O’Malia family.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
