Celebration of life services for Christa S. O’Malia, 80, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at the Garden of Memories in Killeen.
Ms. O’Malia died Feb. 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 2, 1941.
Christa O’Malia was born and raised in Bavaria, Germany. She came to the United States at an early age. She lived in different places throughout the United States before settling in Killeen in 1978. She worked as a hair dresser when she first arrived in Killeen. She worked in the Bell County Sheriff’s Office until she retired in 2003.
Her survivors include nephews and nieces in Augusta, Maine. She had many friends all over the country and especially in Bell County.
She was an active member of the German Club (Liederkranz) for years, while also valuing the friendship of the ladies of the group.
Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the O’Malia family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.