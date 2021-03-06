Christiane Munayco

A funeral Mass for Christiane “Chris” H. Munayco, 70, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Munayco died Feb. 28, 2021, in the presence of her beloved husband Carlos Munayco at her home in Killeen.
She was born Feb. 24, 1951, in Niederwerrn, Germany, to Eugen and Irene (Keller) Pfeuffer.
Chris worked behind the cosmetics counter at Dillard’s for many years and still enjoyed pampering herself.
Chris was also co-owner of C&M Rentals and CTexas Realty.
Anyone who got to know her was laughing with her soon after as she had a great sense of humor and had an art for being the life of the conversation.
Chris was enjoying her retirement and loved spending her time cooking, baking, telling jokes, traveling, and with her family while doling out candies and sweets.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents Eugen and Irene Pfeuffer; step-father, Manual Alvarado; sister, Isabella Alvarado; step-son, Jason Munayco; and two grandchildren, Gabriel and Francis Arellano.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Carlos Munayco; daughter, Jeannie (and husband, Thomas) Arellano; six grandchildren, Rhiana (and husband, Taylor) Close, Dorian Arellano, Madeline Arellano, Tristan Arellano, Laney Arellano, and Quinn Arellano, and four great-grandchildren Cayden, Rylan, Julian and Ellison.
Survivors also include her best friend and dearly loved sister Sybille (and husband, Mike) Baker.
Survivors also include her step-son, Carlos Munayco; step-daughter, Joann Munayco; step-son Anthony (and wife, Rosa); step-daughter Krystle (and husband, Ryan) Purdy; 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
