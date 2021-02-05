Funeral services for Christine McIntosh, 86, of Copperas Cove, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, in Copperas Cove. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. McIntosh died Feb. 3, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 26, 1934, in Darmstadt, Germany, to the late Phillip and Eva Heraig Tiautman.
She graduated from high school in Darmstadt, Germany, in 1952.
While Jack McIntosh was stationed in Germany, he met Christine on a bus and they married on August 23, 1957, in Germany.
Christine supported Jack throughout his many duty stations in his 30 years of service in the Army.
She was a wonderful cook, seamstress, lover of animals and worked tirelessly in her yard. In her younger years, she loved to go camping and fishing.
You could often catch her listening to German music and cleaning her house.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Karl Heinz McIntosh.
Survivors include her husband, Jack McIntosh; a niece, Regina Jones of Germany, her close friends, Twiggs Family, Graham Family, Bob Cox, Doreen Ruth, John and Anna Cummings, Andrew and Luzia Stilley, Uwe Bredt and his family, Goodson Family and many others out of state.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
