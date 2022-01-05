Services for Christopher Glenn Decker, 31, of Belton will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Mr, Decker died on Dec. 30, 2021. He was born on Sept. 6, 1990, in Austin.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
