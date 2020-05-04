Christopher Dilling

Funeral services for Christopher D. Dilling (Bell), 27, of Copperas Cove, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, at The Potter’s House, 420 E. Ave C. in Killeen.
Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Dilling died April 29, 2020.
He was born Nov. 17, 1992, to Heather Dilling and Kevin Bell in Killeen.
He was a 2011 graduate of Copperas Cove High. He married Angela Fabian in 2015. He was a member of The Potter’s House Church in Copperas Cove.
Christopher loved music, enjoyed rapping and playing pool. He also was careful with his diet and you could often find him working out.
Christopher was fascinated with reptiles, especially snakes, he enjoyed joking around and was very adventurous.
He especially loved his children and family.
Survivors include wife Angela; children, Elijah, Isaiah and Grace Dilling; parents, Heather Dilling, Kevin Bell; one sister, Kesierra Bell; five brothers, Aaron Ybarra (Brittany), Jaydon Dilling (Mariah), Kellvenn Bell and Kendall and Brandon Bell; grandparents, Melvin Dilling (Kim), Vicki Schwartzkopf, Mary Alice Edwards and Braxton Gilkey; his nephew, JayPrince Dilling; aunts, Renee Skinner (Kenny), Teresa Stubblefield (Donald), and Shannon Dorsey (Jason), Patricia Washington (Doug), Gaylene Banks and Jeannette Bell; uncles, Alphonzo Gilkey (Andrea), Efrin Dixon, Reggie Dixon (Otilia), Michael Dixon, Timothy Gilkey (Yvonne) and Ronnie Dixon and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, paternal grandparents and an uncle.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Scott’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
