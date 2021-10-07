Memorial services for Christopher Lee Bly, 51, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel in Gatesville.
Mr. Bly died Oct. 5, 2021, in Waco.
He was born June 7, 1970, in Metairie, Louisiana, to LaSandra Wilson Bly and Bill Bly.
He served in the Texas Army National Guard as an M1 Tank Crewman and was a proud civilian Department of Defense contractor with Textron Systems.
Chris loved his family, his home in Gatesville, scuba diving, fishing and flying. He was a provider, caretaker, a lover of fun and a good prank.
Chris was dependable, hardworking and had a strong work ethic.
He was an inventor and had several patents pending. He had a quest for knowledge, enjoyed “tinkering” with anything, and was always up for an adventure.
Chris was a pillar in his rural community, always helping out neighbors or just stopping by for a kind visit.
He continually strived to “do better” and will be immeasurably missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Laurie Bly; and father, Bill Bly.
Survivors include his wife, Tiffany Bly; mother, LaSandra Bennett and husband, David “Butch” Bennett; two daughters, Emily Ingraham and Caeleigh Bly; two stepsons, Nicholas Sanders and Chase Richey; three granddaughters; brothers, Billy Bly and Scott Bly; many nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and family members.
The family requests, for those desiring, that memorials be made in Chris’ honor to Angel Flight South Central at: https://www.angelflightsc.org.
