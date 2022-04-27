Christy Lynn Shand

Visitation service with full military honors for retired Spc. Christy Lynn (Goirl) Shand, 41, of Killeen will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Ms. Shand died April 18, 2022.
She was born to Mr. Shelly Wayne Lewis and Ms. Deborah Lynn Goirl on Nov. 7, 1980, in New Orleans, La.
Raised in Gretna, La. she received Christ at an early age.
She was given the nickname “Boldy” by family from a very young age. This nickname became a legacy to her lifestyle as she was bold, brave, and beautiful inside and out.
She loved nature, adventure, creepy insects, shopping, doing her hair and make-up and spending time with family in Louisiana and Alabama.
She was a graduate of O. Perry Walker High School in New Orleans, La. After graduation she attended Delgado Community College, where she enrolled in the nursing curriculum before joining the United States Army, which she entered rank as a private first class, and retired as an Army specialist in Killeen.
She is survived by her mother, Deborah Lynn (Ernest) Houston; her father, Shelly Wayne (Kate) Lewis; her beloved sister, Christal Marie Goirl (Leonard) Varise; two nephews, Leonard Jr, Layndon and Chrystopher Varise; two great-nephews, Kei’Ari and Akhani; two nieces, Lynnzie and LaycieVarise; two great-nieces, Kai’Marie and A’aferti; two godsisters, Tiffany and Nicole Goirl; her best sister-friend, DeLena Williams; aunts, Bobbie (Larry) Black, Jannie (Donavon) Allen, Theresa Lewis, Aubranelle (Warren) Bernard, Denise (Rodney) Carto, Barbara Goirl Stewart, Gloria Goirl, and Kierston Goirl; great- aunt, Linda (Lewis) White; uncles, Henry (Shalonda) Johnson, and David (Rose) Lewis; great-uncles, Herbert (Tommye) Goirl Sr., Danny (Verna) Cooper Sr, Steve (Kathy) Cooper, Jessie (Crystal) Goirl, and Lorenzo Goirl; two goddaughters; and a host of cousins, friends and other family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. Maj. Daniel Shand; great-grandparents, Willie and Francis Cooper, Sr.; great-grandparents, Benny Lewis and Luvenia F. Goirl, Sr., Fred and Jannie Lewis; uncles, Willie Cooper Jr, Benny Goirl Jr, and Freddie Lewis; and aunts, Joyce Baham, Barbara Cooper, Rebecca Leverage, Ruthie Carter, Emma August, and Lisa Lewis.
On behalf of our family, special thanks to the military community, friends and everyone who sent their heartfelt condolences, prayers, and words of encouragement. We would also like to acknowledge Kenneth Carter, with whom she shared life, laughter, and friendship until the very end.
