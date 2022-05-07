Chua Downer-Benson

Funeral services for Chua “Sam” Downer-Benson, 80, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Killeen Memorial Park and Cemetery.
Mrs. Downer-Benson died April 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 9, 1941, to Mr. and Mrs. Thaikamon in Bangkok, Thailand.
Sam came to the states in 1971 to Fort Hood. She was a military wife and in 1977 they began to travel to Germany. They stayed there for four years. Sam worked for the commissary in Germany. Before coming back to the states, she went to Thailand to bury her father and then returned home to Killeen to reunite with her family.
Sam was an avid fisherman, loved to cook and watch cooking shows, and garden in her spare time. Her favorite shows were “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Bewitched” and westerns. Lately she was really into the old cop shows like “Perry Mason.” It was a family tradition to BBQ every Sunday. Sam did enjoy slot machines when she could get to a casino.
Mrs. Downer-Benson was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thaikamon; her first husband, Clifford Baldwin; and her four brothers.
She is survived by her son, Robert Lee Baldwin; her granddaughters, Crystal Leeann Noyola (Emmanuel) and Samantha Lee Baldwin; her grandsons, Justin Ray Pemberton (Diana), and Kody Derrick Shaw (Dorothy); nine great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Tay and NingNong.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.