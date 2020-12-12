Graveside services for Chun Cha Greenman, 80, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Greenman died Dec. 6, 2020, in Killeen. She was born Nov. 23, 1940, in Japan.
Recitation of the rosary will be 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by visitation until 1 p.m., at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
