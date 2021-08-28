Claudia Webb

Services for Claudia Ruth Webb, 65, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, 506 N. 38th Street, Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Cemetery beginning at 11:30 a.m. with military funeral honors being rendered.
Mrs. Webb died Aug. 20, 2021, at her home after a battle with cancer.
She was born May 23, 1956, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clyde W. and Rita Virginia (Shandorf) Newcomer.
She was a graduate of Southmoreland High School class of 1974.
Claudia was a loving mother, a friendly soul, and an avid bingo player. She had a passion for rescuing and raising dogs.
Claudia was a U.S. Army veteran and served her country that she loved so much from 1976 to 1991, when she retired due to disability.
Claudia worked for III Corps I.O.C., until her passing. She will be sadly missed but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Claudia was preceded in death in addition to her parents; her husband, Milton Allen; and by four brothers: Clyde Jr, Kenneth, Roger and Lawrence.
Survivors include her son, Toneli Jose Webb and wife, Tamiko (Preston); her daughter, Angela Marie Webb; four grandchildren that brought her so much joy: Bailey Joy, Brynleigh Ruth, Donovan Jose, and Bryanna Amara; siblings: Lynda Jezewski, Lois Herlihy (John), Rita Bornstein (Ed), Marcia Decaria (Vince), Paul Peterson (Martin), Sharon Barclay (Barry), Beverly Stup (Jim), Kevin Newcomer (Laurie), Sheila Zimmerman (Tim), Nancy Johnson (John), and Laura Newcomer. Claudia is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
