Services with military honors for Clayborn Luther O’Dell will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. O’Dell died June 29, 2023, in Harker Heights. He was born April 11, 1941, in Nicholas County, West Va.
