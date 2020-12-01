A funeral service for Clayton Allen Pratt, 30, of Temple, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with Pastor H.K. Ballard officiating. Cremation will take place following services.
Mr. Pratt died Nov. 22, 2020, in Temple. He was born to Mable Smith and Leo Pratt on Feb. 24, 1990, in Athens, Texas.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral Home.
